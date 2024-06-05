Appeal for wanted man from Heysham after group attack pair in Preston city centre
and live on Freeview channel 276
Police were called to Friargate after the victims were assaulted by two men and two women at around 4.45am on Sunday, April 21.
One victim escaped but the other was then the victim of an attempted robbery by the same people, say Lancashire Police.
Three people have been arrested, but the man pictured remains wanted, said the force.
A man and woman, both aged 21 and from Preston, were arrested on suspicion of two counts of assault (ABH), violent disorder and robbery.
The pair were bailed pending further enquiries.
A third person, an 18-year-old woman from Morecambe, was also arrested on suspicion of two counts of assault (ABH), violent disorder and attempted robbery.
She was bailed pending further enquiries.
A police spokesperson said: “We want to speak to a fourth person (pictured) in connection with this investigation.
“He is believed to live in the Heysham, Morecambe area and was visiting Preston at the time of the incident.
“If you recognise this man, witnessed this robbery, have any CCTV/dashcam/doorbell footage, or feel you can help in any way, please call 101 quoting log 278 of April 21, 2024.”