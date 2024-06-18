Appeal for therapy dog that went missing in Morecambe four years ago

By Michelle Blade
Published 18th Jun 2024, 12:36 BST
A lost dogs website is still appealing for the whereabouts of a therapy dog that went missing in Morecambe four years ago.

Sally, a black and brown female New Zealand Huntaway, became a therapy dog and never left her owner's side before she went missing, Dogs Lost said.

Dogs Lost said: “On May 19, 2020 she was stolen in Regent Road, #Morecambe #Lancs #LA3 area, and hasn't been returned.

"Please don't forget about Sally. Her owner is missing her so much.”

Sally the therapy dog is still missing from Morecambe after four years.Sally the therapy dog is still missing from Morecambe after four years.
Sally the therapy dog is still missing from Morecambe after four years.

Sally is microchipped and went missing in an unfamiliar area.

View Sally’s post on Dogs Lost at https://www.doglost.co.uk/dog-blog.php?dogId=157063&fbclid=IwAR3NGl5WPeNQ77-GOhvBRk8s0yEIWMSBriboWdPLMmfiLx3tLnBZ9WyrmZQ where you can post sightings and information.

