A lost dogs website is still appealing for the whereabouts of a therapy dog that went missing in Morecambe four years ago.

Sally, a black and brown female New Zealand Huntaway, became a therapy dog and never left her owner's side before she went missing, Dogs Lost said.

Dogs Lost said: “On May 19, 2020 she was stolen in Regent Road, #Morecambe #Lancs #LA3 area, and hasn't been returned.

"Please don't forget about Sally. Her owner is missing her so much.”

Sally the therapy dog is still missing from Morecambe after four years.

Sally is microchipped and went missing in an unfamiliar area.