Appeal for therapy dog that went missing in Morecambe four years ago
Sally, a black and brown female New Zealand Huntaway, became a therapy dog and never left her owner's side before she went missing, Dogs Lost said.
Dogs Lost said: “On May 19, 2020 she was stolen in Regent Road, #Morecambe #Lancs #LA3 area, and hasn't been returned.
"Please don't forget about Sally. Her owner is missing her so much.”
Sally is microchipped and went missing in an unfamiliar area.
View Sally’s post on Dogs Lost at https://www.doglost.co.uk/dog-blog.php?dogId=157063&fbclid=IwAR3NGl5WPeNQ77-GOhvBRk8s0yEIWMSBriboWdPLMmfiLx3tLnBZ9WyrmZQ where you can post sightings and information.
