Appeal for more information about Vauxhall Astra that crashed on Heysham road
Police are appealing for information about a car that crashed on Middleton Road in Heysham.
Police said the car failed to stop at a collision and they seized the vehicle after finding it was being driven without insurance and without the driver having a license.
Any information about this vehicle prior to its final stop on Middleton Road please email [email protected].
Police haven’t said when the crash happened but they posted about it on Facebook and Twitter X today (Tuesday).