Appeal for more information about Vauxhall Astra that crashed on Heysham road

Police are appealing for information about this Vauxhall Astra before it crashed on Heysham road.

Police are appealing for information about a car that crashed on Middleton Road in Heysham.

Police said the car failed to stop at a collision and they seized the vehicle after finding it was being driven without insurance and without the driver having a license.

Any information about this vehicle prior to its final stop on Middleton Road please email [email protected].

