Appeal for missing woman with links to Lancaster and Morecambe

By Michelle Blade
Published 7th Apr 2025, 10:35 BST
Casandra Wilson is missing from Kendal.
Police are appealing for sightings of a missing woman in Kendal.

Casandra Wilson, aged 32, was last seen on April 5 in the area of Burton Road. Ms Wilson is described as being white and is approximately 5ft.

She has links to Lancaster and Morecambe. Officers have asked for anyone with information or any potential sightings to be reported to police. If anyone sees Casandra or knows where she might be, they are asked to contact police on 101.

