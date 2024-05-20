Appeal for missing 79-year-old man last seen at Milnthorpe caravan park
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Have you seen missing 79-year-old Roger Griffiths?
Police are concerned for the welfare of missing Roger, who was last seen at Fell End Caravan park in Milnthorpe at 11:30pm on Friday May 17.
Roger is described at 5ft 10ins with grey hair and was last seen wearing a bright blue zip up fleece, black trousers and trainers.
Anyone with information should contact police on 101.
Officers would also like to urge Roger to contact this number if he sees this appeal.