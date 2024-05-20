Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Have you seen missing 79-year-old Roger Griffiths?

Police are concerned for the welfare of missing Roger, who was last seen at Fell End Caravan park in Milnthorpe at 11:30pm on Friday May 17.

Roger is described at 5ft 10ins with grey hair and was last seen wearing a bright blue zip up fleece, black trousers and trainers.

Anyone with information should contact police on 101.

