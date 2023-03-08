Appeal for information after eyesore flytipping on lane in Lancaster
Lancaster City Council are investigating another incident of flytipping in Lancaster.
By Michelle Blade
2 hours ago - 1 min read
The flytipped items included builder’s rubble, drainpipes, stones, soil, a large fridge and bags of rubbish.
They were found at the Hasty Brow end of Powder House Lane, Lancaster on Tuesday, March 7.
If you recognise any of the items or have any other information which might lead to those responsible being caught, Lancaster City Council want to hear from you.
All information received will be treated as confidential.