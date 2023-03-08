News you can trust since 1837
Appeal for information after eyesore flytipping on lane in Lancaster

Lancaster City Council are investigating another incident of flytipping in Lancaster.

By Michelle Blade
2 hours ago - 1 min read

The flytipped items included builder’s rubble, drainpipes, stones, soil, a large fridge and bags of rubbish.

They were found at the Hasty Brow end of Powder House Lane, Lancaster on Tuesday, March 7.

If you recognise any of the items or have any other information which might lead to those responsible being caught, Lancaster City Council want to hear from you.

Lancaster City Council are appealing for information after an incident of flytipping in Lancaster. Picture from Lancaster City Council.
Email [email protected]

All information received will be treated as confidential.

