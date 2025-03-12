Appeal after woman in her 40s dies after road traffic collision in Morecambe
Police said they were called shortly before 8.30pm yesterday (Tuesday, March 11) after the collision between a pedestrian and a Vauxhall Astra car on Regent Road.
Very sadly the pedestrian, a woman in her 40s from Morecambe, suffered serious injuries and sadly died at the scene.
Her next of kin have been informed and thoughts are with them at this time.
The driver stopped at the scene.
Sgt Kas Hussain, of the Road Policing Unit, said: “My thoughts first and foremost are with the loved ones of the woman who has sadly died as a result of this collision.
“An investigation is ongoing, and I would appeal to anyone who saw what happened or who has any mobile, CCTV, Ring doorbell or dashcam footage to get in touch.”
Call police on 101 with any information quoting log 1297 of March 11 or email the Serious Collision Investigation Unit at [email protected].