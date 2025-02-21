Police appeal after woman assaulted with car door near Carnforth.

Police are appealing for witnesses and footage after a report of an assault near to Carnforth on Boxing Day.

Police said they were called at 11.36am on December 26, 2024 to the A6070 Burton Road at the junction with Kellet Lane.

A man assaulted a woman with his car door, then drove off, narrowly missing a man, in a dangerous manner.

Police are asking anyone who witnessed what happened or filmed it on their phones, to contact them.

Contact 101, quoting log 0403 of December 26 2024, or email [email protected].