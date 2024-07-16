Appeal after two high value mountain bikes stolen in market town near Lancaster

By Michelle Blade
Published 16th Jul 2024, 15:17 BST
One of the mountain bikes stolen was a Trek bike in orange and black.One of the mountain bikes stolen was a Trek bike in orange and black.
One of the mountain bikes stolen was a Trek bike in orange and black.
Police are appealing for witnesses after two mountain bikes were stolen in Low Bentham.

Police said two high value mountain bikes were stolen from a cycle rack on Main Street, Low Bentham between 5pm on July 13 and 12.30pm on July 14.

The bikes stolen were an orange and black Trek mountain bike and a Canyon mountain bike in green with gold writing.

If you have any information please call police on 101 quoting reference number 12240125025.

Contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

News you can trust since 1837
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice