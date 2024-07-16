Appeal after two high value mountain bikes stolen in market town near Lancaster
Police are appealing for witnesses after two mountain bikes were stolen in Low Bentham.
Police said two high value mountain bikes were stolen from a cycle rack on Main Street, Low Bentham between 5pm on July 13 and 12.30pm on July 14.
The bikes stolen were an orange and black Trek mountain bike and a Canyon mountain bike in green with gold writing.
If you have any information please call police on 101 quoting reference number 12240125025.
Contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.