Appeal after two high value mountain bikes stolen in market town near Lancaster

One of the mountain bikes stolen was a Trek bike in orange and black.

Police are appealing for witnesses after two mountain bikes were stolen in Low Bentham.

Police said two high value mountain bikes were stolen from a cycle rack on Main Street, Low Bentham between 5pm on July 13 and 12.30pm on July 14.

The bikes stolen were an orange and black Trek mountain bike and a Canyon mountain bike in green with gold writing.

If you have any information please call police on 101 quoting reference number 12240125025.

Contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.