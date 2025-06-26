Appeal after theft of mobility scooter in Morecambe

By Michelle Blade
Published 26th Jun 2025, 10:06 BST
A mobility scooter like the one pictured was stolen in Morecambe.
Police are appealing for CCTV or information regarding the theft of a mobility scooter.

The incident happened between 11pm on June 23 and 1pm on June 24 in the area of Balmoral Road in Morecambe.

The mobility scooter is described as a sterling S425 in silver and grey with a “Captains chair”.

Anyone with information should call 101 or anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Report crime anonymously at the Crimestoppers website at https://crimestoppers-uk.org/

In an emergency always dial 999.

