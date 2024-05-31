Cable Street in Lancaster. Picture from Google Street View.

Police are appealing for information after a robbery in Lancaster.

Police were called at 9.27pm on May 8, to a report of a robbery on Cable Street, Lancaster.

It was reported that a teenage boy had been assaulted, and had jewellery and cash stolen from him in the Cable Street area of Lancaster City Centre, at around 8pm on May 8.

Thankfully, he didn’t suffer any serious injuries.

On May 22, an 18-year-old man from Carnforth was arrested on suspicion of robbery.

Lyon Bannister, 18, of Whernside Grove, Carnforth was later charged with assault with intent to commit robbery and assault causing actual bodily harm.

He was also charged with a further robbery offence from December 24, 2023.

He appeared before Lancaster Magistrates Court on May 22.

Another 18-year-old man, from Lancaster was also arrested on suspicion of robbery. He has been bailed whilst enquiries continue.