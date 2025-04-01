Appeal after 'serious' vandalism at sports club in town near Lancaster
Bentham Playing Fields posted pictures on Facebook of the vandalism and a spokesman said: “Unfortunately we have had some serious vandalism down at the playing fields.
"Both the sand bag storage and the storage box have been kicked in and doors/pieces snapped up and strewn across the skate park.
"We believe this occurred sometime on Sunday (March 30). We are currently checking CCTV and the police have been informed.
“Parents and carers if you have seen anything or believe your child may have any information about who has done this please can you get in touch.
“As a volunteer lead charity, who struggle to pay the bills and work hard to maintain this area for our local children, it is very disappointing and frustrating to see things like this happening.
“These boxes will cost a lot to replace and we simply cannot afford to replace them. Whoever has damaged them will be paying for new ones.”