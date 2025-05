Appeal after prowler spotted walking up driveways in Lancaster

If anyone saw or heard anything suspicious or has captured anything on CCTV, doorbell camera or dashcam, please contact police.

Police received information that a suspicious man has been seen walking up residents’ driveways on Farmdale Road and Chequers Avenue in Lancaster.

This was on February 17 between 6.30pm and 7pm.

Police said the man is described as 5ft 10 - 6ft tall, wearing a long, dark, hooded puffer coat, dark pants and light / white trainers.

If anyone saw or heard anything suspicious or has captured anything on CCTV, doorbell camera or dashcam, please contact police on 101.

Alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.