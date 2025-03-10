Appeal after picnic table smashed up and set on fire in Lancaster park

By Michelle Blade
Published 10th Mar 2025, 10:23 BST
Lancaster City Council are appealing for information after a picnic table was smashed up and set on fire at a Lancaster park.placeholder image
Lancaster City Council are appealing for information after a picnic table was smashed up and set on fire at a Lancaster park.
A picnic table was set on fire and smashed to pieces in Ryelands Park in Lancaster.

Lancaster City Council are appealing for information as to who destroyed a picnic table at Ryelands Park on March 7.

Most Popular

The picnic table was one of two at the children’s playground at Ryelands Park.

A city council spokesman said: “Thanks to our street cleansing team who acted swiftly to reports of this damage and have now cleared the area.”

Contact police on 101 with any information.

News you can trust since 1837
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice