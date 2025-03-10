Appeal after picnic table smashed up and set on fire in Lancaster park

Lancaster City Council are appealing for information after a picnic table was smashed up and set on fire at a Lancaster park.

A picnic table was set on fire and smashed to pieces in Ryelands Park in Lancaster.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lancaster City Council are appealing for information as to who destroyed a picnic table at Ryelands Park on March 7.

The picnic table was one of two at the children’s playground at Ryelands Park.

A city council spokesman said: “Thanks to our street cleansing team who acted swiftly to reports of this damage and have now cleared the area.”

Contact police on 101 with any information.