Appeal after picnic table smashed up and set on fire in Lancaster park
A picnic table was set on fire and smashed to pieces in Ryelands Park in Lancaster.
Lancaster City Council are appealing for information as to who destroyed a picnic table at Ryelands Park on March 7.
The picnic table was one of two at the children’s playground at Ryelands Park.
A city council spokesman said: “Thanks to our street cleansing team who acted swiftly to reports of this damage and have now cleared the area.”
Contact police on 101 with any information.