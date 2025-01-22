Appeal after number plates stolen from cars in North Yorkshire villages
Thieves have been stealing number plates from cars parked in North Yorkshire villages.
The thefts happened overnight from January 20 to January 21 from Austwick, Keasden and Ingleton.
These are the thefts that have occurred:
*Plates stolen from Volkswagen van - MC73LZK parked between 7.30pm and 9.30pm on High Street Ingleton and 9.30pm and 6.30am on Reebys Lane Keasden - NYP ref 0075.
*Plates stolen from Volkswagen Camper Van YH15KWZ parked overnight on Main Street Austwick - NYP ref 0367.
*Plates stolen from Subaru BD21VKN parked overnight on Graystonber Lane Austwick - NYP ref 0258.
Please report any suspicious incidents at the time on 101.