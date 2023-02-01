Police are appealing for information on the owner and urging witnesses to come forward.

At around 9am on Sunday January 22, a 65-year-old man was walking his dog across the football fields on Ryelands Park close to Torrisholme Road.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They were approached and attacked by three dogs, off their leads and dangerously out of control.

The dog that was left fighting for her life after being attacked by three other dogs on Ryelands Park, Lancaster. Picture from Lancashire Police.

The man suffered deep bite marks to both hands and his dog suffered a severe bite that needed emergency surgery and is still being treatment for Sepsis.

The owner of the three dangerous dogs then left the scene without leaving contact details with the victim in the direction of the Ryelands estate.

This was a nasty attack that has left the man extremely shaken and left an innocent dog fighting for her life.

The dangerous dog owner is described as a white man, 30s, 5’4, heavy build, bald, black padded jacket and dark pants.

Ryelands Park, Lancaster.

The three dogs were described as – one large, tan coloured, bull-mastiff cross, very muscular build and two medium brown Staffordshire Bull Terriers, both muscular build.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Anyone with information can contact the police on 101, quoting the log number 0383 of January 22 or email [email protected]

You can also report information anonymously through the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or report a crime online by visiting www.crimestoppers-uk.org.

In an emergency always call 999.