Appeal after motorcyclist seriously injured after falling from bike on M6 near Lancaster

Police are appealing for information after a collision on the M6 motorway left a motorbike rider with serious injuries.

The collision happened at just after 6.30pm on Saturday, June 1 when a Triumph Tiger 1050 motorcycle travelling north left the carriageway and collided with the central reservation before re-entering the live lanes.

The motorbike rider, a man in his 50s, fell from the bike and suffered serious injuries.

He was taken to hospital where he remains in a stable condition.

The incident happened near Junction 32.

Sgt Paul McCurrie, of the Road Policing Unit, said: “This collision has left a man with some serious injuries, and I would appeal to anyone who saw the incident itself or who has any dashcam footage to contact us.”

Call police on 101 quoting log 1308 of June 1 or email the Serious Collision Investigation Unit at [email protected].