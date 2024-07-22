Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Police are appealing for witnesses after a man was assaulted in Garstang.

Police said the assault happened around 11.30pm on Saturday May 11, outside the Kings Arms pub, High Street.

A man in his 20s was struck in the face, suffering an injury to his lip.

If you witnessed the assault or have information about it, please contact 101 – quoting log 0178 of May 15 2024.

Contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online via https://crimestoppers-uk.org/

In an emergency always dial 999.