Appeal after Lancaster assault by two men with machete and suspected ammonia
Police are appealing for information, witnesses or CCTV/dashcam/doorbell footage following an assault in Lancaster.
The assault occurred on Ridge Lane in Lancaster at approximately 7.15pm on Saturday May 25.
The victim was attacked by two men, one of the men had a machete and the other a bottle of suspected ammonia.
The area was busy at the time, with lots of traffic, passing motorists and pedestrians.
Anybody with information, CCTV/dashcam/doorbell footage should call 101 quoting log 1254 of May 25 2024.