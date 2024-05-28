Appeal after Lancaster assault by two men with machete and suspected ammonia

Police are appealing for information after an assault in Lancaster.

Police are appealing for information, witnesses or CCTV/dashcam/doorbell footage following an assault in Lancaster.

The assault occurred on Ridge Lane in Lancaster at approximately 7.15pm on Saturday May 25.

The victim was attacked by two men, one of the men had a machete and the other a bottle of suspected ammonia.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The area was busy at the time, with lots of traffic, passing motorists and pedestrians.