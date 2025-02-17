Appeal after car leaves scene of crash into wall in North Yorkshire village

Police are appealing for information after a car left the scene of a crash into a wall in a North Yorkshire village.

Police are investigating a fail to stop road traffic collision that occurred on Station Road in Giggleswick between 3pm and 4.15pm on Friday February 14 2025.

Police said that following the collision, damage has been caused to a low boundary wall and fencing posts of a property on Station Road.

If anyone was in the area at this time and / or has dashcam, or CCTV footage that may assist their investigation please get in touch as soon as possible.

If you can help, please email [email protected], or contact North Yorkshire Police on 101 and ask for Ben Robinson-Brockhill.

Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12250027924.