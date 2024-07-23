Apartments plan for empty Lancaster village pub
Applicants Lucidity Group have plans for The Castle Inn at Hornby which include the demolition of an existing toilet block and change of use and conversion of the existing public house to six apartments to include new/replacement windows/doors, new external steps, alterations to roof, roof mounted solar panels and associated landscaping.
The design and access statement said: “The Castle Hotel comprises an assemblage of connected buildings with part dating back to the late 17th Century, part 18th, 19th and 20th
Century.
“The buildings contribute an attractive and interesting façade to the Main Street of Hornby. The buildings are Grade 2 listed.
“The Castle Hotel was run as a hotel and pub by Mitchell’s Brewery until 2000 when it was sold to a private hotel operator who carried out internal alterations and ran a quality restaurant, pub with letting bedrooms. The hotel closed again in 2005.
"The Castle Hotel sale was unsuccessful at auction in 2006 and auctioned again in 2007 when the buildings were bought by Applethwaite Ltd.
"The pub has since proved unsuccessful and was then sold to the applicants.
"Subsequent tenants have not made a success of the pub or hotel.
“Despite extensive marketing, an acceptable tenant has not been founds for the hotel. An alternative use for the building needs to be found in order to prevent deterioration of the building fabric.
“The hotel is within a predominantly residential area. The balance of the original hotel was converted to residential apartments in 2010.
“Therefore residential use is the only viable alternative which is now the subject of this Planning and Listed Building Application.
"The proposal proposes the conversion of the existing pub and hotel building into six residential apartments.
"The external façade will largely remain unaltered.
“The only alterations relate to the demolition of the 20th Century toilet extension and the alterations to the adjacent 20th century sun room which becomes apartment 2.
"There are a number of 19th century windows on the main road elevation which replaced earlier 17th Century windows. The windows and doors remain. There are no proposals for works to the main roofs.”
A decision has yet to be made on the planning application.
View the planning application number 24/00449/FUL at https://www.lancaster.gov.uk/planning/view-applications-and-decisions
