‘Anti-social’ jet ski users in Lancaster and Morecambe area reported to police
and live on Freeview channel 276
A police spokesman said: “Be aware of your impact on the environment.”
The reports were looked into as part of Operation Seabird (#OpSeabird) which is now a police led operation with forces and joint partners working together, across England, Scotland and Wales.
This network brings together knowledge and expertise from a variety of agencies and organisations to tackle coastal wildlife crime, marine wildlife disturbance and antisocial behaviour on over 30,000km of British coastline.
Lancs Rural Police @LancRuralPolice tweeted: “We've taken reports of inconsiderate jet ski /PWC use in the Lancaster and Morecambe area which we're looking in to.
"Be aware of your impact on the environment.
"More info here https://orlo.uk/tmxwx #OpSeabird.”