‘Anti-social’ jet ski users in Lancaster and Morecambe area reported to police

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A police spokesman said: “Be aware of your impact on the environment.”

The reports were looked into as part of Operation Seabird (#OpSeabird) which is now a police led operation with forces and joint partners working together, across England, Scotland and Wales.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This network brings together knowledge and expertise from a variety of agencies and organisations to tackle coastal wildlife crime, marine wildlife disturbance and antisocial behaviour on over 30,000km of British coastline.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police are warning jet ski users about anti-social behaviour in the Lancaster and Morecambe area as part of Operation Seabird.

Lancs Rural Police @LancRuralPolice tweeted: “We've taken reports of inconsiderate jet ski /PWC use in the Lancaster and Morecambe area which we're looking in to.

"Be aware of your impact on the environment.