News you can trust since 1837
BREAKING
Police name teenager who was stabbed to death on her way to school
Gravy train: £280 million spent on HS2 consultants in years
School bus carrying pupils overturns motorway with casualties confirmed
Sunak's government will oversee highest tax rises on record
17-year-old boy charged with murder of teenager in Croydon
Officers find body in search for missing schoolgirl

‘Anti-social’ jet ski users in Lancaster and Morecambe area reported to police

Police have taken reports of ‘anti-social’ jet ski use in the Lancaster and Morecambe area.
By Michelle Blade
Published 29th Sep 2023, 09:53 BST- 1 min read
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

A police spokesman said: “Be aware of your impact on the environment.”

The reports were looked into as part of Operation Seabird (#OpSeabird) which is now a police led operation with forces and joint partners working together, across England, Scotland and Wales.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

This network brings together knowledge and expertise from a variety of agencies and organisations to tackle coastal wildlife crime, marine wildlife disturbance and antisocial behaviour on over 30,000km of British coastline.

Police are warning jet ski users about anti-social behaviour in the Lancaster and Morecambe area as part of Operation Seabird.Police are warning jet ski users about anti-social behaviour in the Lancaster and Morecambe area as part of Operation Seabird.
Police are warning jet ski users about anti-social behaviour in the Lancaster and Morecambe area as part of Operation Seabird.
Most Popular

Lancs Rural Police @LancRuralPolice tweeted: “We've taken reports of inconsiderate jet ski /PWC use in the Lancaster and Morecambe area which we're looking in to.

"Be aware of your impact on the environment.

"More info here https://orlo.uk/tmxwx #OpSeabird.”