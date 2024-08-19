Anti-social behaviour and overnight camping force car park closure at Heysham nature reserve

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

EDF and the Lancashire Wildlife Trust have temporarily closed a nature reserve car park due to anti-social activities and overnight camping.

The closure of the car park at Heysham Nature Reserve was making it difficult for elderly and disabled people and families with prams, as well as dog walkers and members of the public, to access the oasis.

A member of the public said: “I wonder why members of the public are being denied access to the car park at Heysham Nature Reserve & Park and when the public will be allowed back on to the site?

“This car park is used by many elderly and disabled people needing an accessible place to walk their dogs, and the nature reserve often displays signs encouraging those with tots and prams to come to nature activities.

The entrance to the car park at the Heysham nature reserve off Moneyclose Lane which has been closed due to anti-social behaviour and overnight camping.

"Currently none of these people can use the car park.

“I understand there has been some antisocial behaviour and/or overnight campers but this is a rarity, my family and many others having walked in this area for years.

"Regular users of the car park are very keen to have normal usage of the car park reinstated.”

A spokesman for EDF who are working with the Lancashire Wildlife Trust to get the car park open, said: “Following a number of recent antisocial activities in and around the nature reserve car park, including some incidents of overnight camping, EDF and Lancashire Wildlife Trust have taken the decision to temporarily close the car park.

“We are working to establish a system for securing the car park at night, to enable normal access to resume during the day as soon as possible.

“We would like to apologise for any inconvenience that the temporary closure has caused.”

A spokesman for Lancashire Wildlife Trust who manage Heysham Nature Reserve said: “The car park at Heysham Nature Reserve has been closed while we carry out some work to make it safe for our visitors.

“We are working with EDF to get the car park open as soon as possible and apologise for any inconvenience to our regular visitors.

"The reserve is still open so people are having to park nearby.

“As with many isolated sites there have been reports of some anti-social behaviour, so that will be something we will also look into.”