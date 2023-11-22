Morecambe’s NatWest bank is set to close in February 2024, it has been revealed.

Customers learned from a letter from NatWest that the Morecambe Central branch will shut on February 28 next year.

The bank say in 2022, the branch on Marine Road Central had just six regular users, a decline of 52% since 2019, and 163 regular business users.

Earlier this year, the NatWest Group announced it was to shut at least 143 of its bank branches throughout 2023 and 2024.

NatWest Morecambe Central branch will close at the end of February next year. Picture from Google Street View.

In the letter to customers, NatWest say a ‘pop up’ service will be made available following the closure, and that daily banking tasks can be carried out at the Post Office, and at

local PayPoint services at shops on Queen Street, Pedder Street and Westminster Road.

The nearest free to use cash machines are at the Post Office on Victoria Street, Nationwide Building Society at 25, Euston Road and Halifax at 6, Royalty Mall.

Face to face banking can also be carried out at NatWest’s Lancaster branch on Church Street.

There are also NatWest branches at Garstang and Kirkby Lonsdale.

In a statement, NatWest said: “Closing a branch is a difficult decision and not one that we take lightly.

"We understand that this bank closure may be challenging for many, and we’re working hard to prepare our customers, and our colleagues, for the closure.”

Colleagues in the Morecambe branch of NatWest are ready to answer any questions customers may have, said NatWest in the letter.

There are dedicated customer support specialists for anyone who needs a little more support.

Call 0131 380 6528 to speak to someone about the closure.

You can find your nearest community pop-up site by visiting natwest.com/bankingnearme#community.

NatWest have been approached for comment.

The Morecambe branch of TSB closed on June 7, 2022.