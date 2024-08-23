Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A popular free photographic exhibition takes place over the Bank Holiday weekend in Clapham Village Hall.

The 2024 annual exhibition by Settle Photographic Group (SPG) will be opened by photographer and artist, Shy Burhan, during the private view this Friday, August 23 and it

will be open to visitors from August 24-26 from 10am-5pm daily.

Shipley-based Shy’s most recent project was Women in Uniform, celebrating women of colour working in industries where they were traditionally under-represented.

Settle Photo Exhibition takes place from August 24-26 at Clapham village hall.

“I’m thrilled to be invited to open the annual photography showcase for my friends at SPG,” said Shy.

“It’s a pleasure to see how varied and diverse their work is and how creative they can be. I am very much looking forward to viewing their exhibition and celebrating yet another year’s

achievements.”

The exhibition not only shines a spotlight on many aspects of Craven’s stunning flora, fauna and landscapes, but also members’ personal interests.

A wide range of techniques and styles combine with varied subject matter to create the show.

The majority of the exhibited photographs will be available for sale alongside a selection of additional work by members and SPG’s very successful greetings cards.

All refreshments will raise money for St James’s Church, Clapham.

Financial support from Yorkshire Dales Millennium Trust has enabled the exhibition to remain free.

SPG’s members come from across Craven, from Settle and Airton to Bentham and Skipton and this year’s exhibition welcomes the work of their new members alongside the Group’s

more established photographers.

SPG was formed in 2008 and has a membership of almost 50 people.

The Group offers a warm welcome to anyone interested in photography, irrespective of their experience, age, skill level or specific interest.

SPG aims to help members develop their photographic skills through a varied programme of talks, demonstrations, discussions, challenges, online galleries, as well as outings, exhibitions and coffee mornings.

Members also share their knowledge about cameras, photographic accessories and software.

The exhibition follows SPG’s Town Trail which ended on Monday and saw a selection of photographs displayed in shop windows around Settle.

Details of forthcoming meetings and further information about Settle Photographic Group are available at https://www.settlephotos.org/

Visitors are welcome to attend any meeting.