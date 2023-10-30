News you can trust since 1837
BREAKING
Israel warns civilians as it plans to launch ground offensive
Hundreds of Safestyle workers made redundant as firm goes bust
Matthew Perry, star of Friends, has died aged 54
Nottingham ice hockey player dies following neck injury
Flash floods hit the UK - and Storm Ciaran is also on the way
Boris Johnson reveals he is joining GB News

Annual charity Halloween display in Morecambe today and tomorrow

A man from Morecambe has transformed his garden into a ghoulish grotto for Halloween to raise money for CancerCare.
By Michelle Blade
Published 30th Oct 2023, 12:26 GMT
Updated 30th Oct 2023, 12:26 GMT
A charity Halloween display is being held at a house on South Road in Morecambe.A charity Halloween display is being held at a house on South Road in Morecambe.
A charity Halloween display is being held at a house on South Road in Morecambe.

Chris Dickson’s ‘The Haunting on South Road Halloween display’ takes place today, Monday, (October 30) and tomorrow, Tuesday, (October 31), Halloween from 6.30pm each evening.

There will be lots of animated displays, big projector shows, music, smoke machines and flame sprays!

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Chris’s creation has been a feature on South Road for the last six years and gets bigger each Halloween as he adds to it with creepy contributions from the local community.

Most Popular

Each year hundreds of people turn up to see the display and hundreds are expected to turn up this year.

Last year’s event raised over £800 for CancerCare.

Chris used the charity’s services when he was diagnosed with cancer several years ago.

The display is at 80 South Road, Morecambe, LA4 6JR with all proceeds going to CancerCare.

Related topics:CancerCareMorecambe