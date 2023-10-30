A man from Morecambe has transformed his garden into a ghoulish grotto for Halloween to raise money for CancerCare.

A charity Halloween display is being held at a house on South Road in Morecambe.

Chris Dickson’s ‘The Haunting on South Road Halloween display’ takes place today, Monday, (October 30) and tomorrow, Tuesday, (October 31), Halloween from 6.30pm each evening.

There will be lots of animated displays, big projector shows, music, smoke machines and flame sprays!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Chris’s creation has been a feature on South Road for the last six years and gets bigger each Halloween as he adds to it with creepy contributions from the local community.

Each year hundreds of people turn up to see the display and hundreds are expected to turn up this year.

Last year’s event raised over £800 for CancerCare.

Chris used the charity’s services when he was diagnosed with cancer several years ago.