Annual charity Halloween display in Morecambe today and tomorrow
Chris Dickson’s ‘The Haunting on South Road Halloween display’ takes place today, Monday, (October 30) and tomorrow, Tuesday, (October 31), Halloween from 6.30pm each evening.
There will be lots of animated displays, big projector shows, music, smoke machines and flame sprays!
Chris’s creation has been a feature on South Road for the last six years and gets bigger each Halloween as he adds to it with creepy contributions from the local community.
Each year hundreds of people turn up to see the display and hundreds are expected to turn up this year.
Last year’s event raised over £800 for CancerCare.
Chris used the charity’s services when he was diagnosed with cancer several years ago.
The display is at 80 South Road, Morecambe, LA4 6JR with all proceeds going to CancerCare.