Annual charity Halloween display in Morecambe is biggest event to date
Chris Dickson’s display takes place on two days at the end of October.
However this year’s event will be the biggest to date, he said.
Chris said: “This is in aid of CancerCare North Lancashire and South Cumbria. On the fifth anniversary of the haunting on South Road, you will see a complete new display with more animatronics and visual wow factors!
"Join us at 80 South Road Morecambe just down from Bare Lane train station on October 30 and 31 from 6.30pm until 8.30pm.
"We have Lancaster Ghostbusters, BB’s burger bar, and Londis slushies plus this year we will be selling lots of flashing items for the kiddies.
"Our guests certainly won't be disappointed!”
Chris has raised hundreds of pounds over the years for CancerCare.
He used the charity’s services when he was diagnosed with cancer several years ago.