Anger over use of barrier blocking access to camper vans at popular Morecambe car park

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The city council has been slammed for blocking access to a Morecambe car park for people with disabled vehicles, high sided vehicles, vans and camper vans.

The 2.01m barrier at the Battery car park has been locked to prevent camper vans or caravans accessing the site and setting up camp.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But people with vans and disabled vehicles are now also unable to get into the car park, as well as windsurfers with trailers who like to windsurf on the bay near the car park.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A post was put on Facebook with a picture of the height restrictive barrier locked into place and people commented on the post with their views.

A barrier has been locked at the Battery car park in Morecambe to prevent unauthorised use of the facility by high sided vehicles.

Wayne Frend said: “That part of the Bay is designated on the Lancaster City Council website for people kite surfing and paddle boarding. Many of them have vans or roof racks on their cars to transport their equipment and will now find it difficult to access the car park.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chris Taylor said: “Oh great now I can't use the car park because I have only a van, not right really is it, so now car parks are only for certain people not all.”

Emer-jay Van-gills said on Facebook: “The barrier states 2.01m but is actually 1.8m .. firstly this is illegal. Secondly I have a wheelchair adapted vehicle that now no longer fits under that barrier where all the disabled parking spaces are. ( there are none on the outside of the barrier.)”

Claire Turner said on Facebook: “Large disabled van, nowhere to park... loved to park there, such a lovely view if I'm not fit to get out and walk.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A barrier has been locked at the Battery car park to prevent high sided vehicles from gaining access to the site. A sign in the car park says No overnight camping, sleeping in vehicles overnight, selling of goods, caravans or trailers, or HGVs.

Anthony Kubicki said: “There's clearly some opposition to it (the barrier) and a concern that higher vehicles will park on the roads, something that is also opposed by some.

"I live in Morecambe and have a small Transit van that is a campervan and my only vehicle.”

Jayde Eckersley said: “We are local and have used this car park many times through the day to take our kids to the fountains. We only have a van so this stops locals too. I hope it will be removed after winter has passed so we can go to the fountains again.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Carole Wynn-Jones said on Facebook: “I’m a recently disabled pensioner who drives a little camper van as my only vehicle. I’ve been regularly paying to park on that car park for years. I usually park up, walk my dog, call in at the cafe then drive to the Tesco for shopping.

The pay machine at the Battery car park in Morecambe is currently out of order.

“My van won’t fit under there!

“I suppose I now will become part of the ‘Campervan parking for free on the prom’ problem.”

A spokesperson for Lancaster City Council said: “A removable height restricting barrier has been in place at the Battery car park and other Lancaster City Council car parks for several years now and used if required to prevent unauthorised use of the facility by high sided vehicles including those used for illegal encampments.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Having received and investigated a number of complaints over the last few months that someone was residing in a caravan on the car park, once the occupant had left the site, the barrier was closed to prevent further occurrences.

“The barrier will remain in place for the foreseeable future."