American family’s Lancaster business wins coveted food award

Lancaster’s Peppered Palette Ltd has been honoured with a coveted Taste of Lancashire Producer Award for their unique and flavourful Toad Sweat dessert hot sauces.

This family-owned business led by founder Todd Guiton, his wife Sherri, and their daughter Kalena, earned the accolade in recognition of their dedication to quality, innovation, and exceptional

taste, further cementing Lancashire’s reputation as a region of outstanding food and drink producers.

Originally founded in the United States as a hobby by Mr Guiton in the 1990’s, the family made the move to Lancaster in 2016, where he worked at Royal Lancaster Infirmary until 2022.

They were attracted by the city’s accessibility and high-quality secondary education choices.

Since setting down roots in White Cross Business Park in 2023, the company has focused on blending its American heritage with British influences resulting in the distinctive Toad Sweat range that combines sweet and spicy elements to enhance desserts, cheeses, and more.

“We are thrilled to accept the Taste of Lancashire Producer Award,” said Todd Guiton. “It’s an incredible moment for us, having relocated from the US and established ourselves in this welcoming community.

"Lancashire has given us the perfect environment to grow and innovate. We dedicate this award to everyone who has supported us along our journey and look forward to growing to help spread the smiles and laughter our products generate.”

The judges said: “Peppered Palette wowed the judges with their truly unique product offer, their energy and creativity.

"Who knew that dessert hot sauces were a thing?

“Great tasting, versatile and guaranteed to bring the heat and fun to so many plates!”

Taste of Lancashire Producer Awards shine a spotlight on local artisans who champion high quality ingredients and exceptional flavours.

By celebrating pioneering food and drink producers, the programme helps promote the best of Lancashire’s culinary scene to visitors and residents alike.