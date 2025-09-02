Ambulance and car involved in Lancaster collision

A car and an ambulance collided in Lancaster this morning.

A car and an ambulance were involved in a collision in Lancaster this morning (Tuesday).

A witness said a grey Audi and an ambulance carrying a patient were involved in the collision on Thurnham Street earlier this morning.

A patient could be seen being transferred in a wheelchair from the ambulance involved to another ambulance.

Police said the report of the collision came in shortly before 7.45am and it was a damage only collision.

No injuries were reported.