Ambulance and car involved in Lancaster collision
A car and an ambulance were involved in a collision in Lancaster this morning (Tuesday).
A witness said a grey Audi and an ambulance carrying a patient were involved in the collision on Thurnham Street earlier this morning.
A patient could be seen being transferred in a wheelchair from the ambulance involved to another ambulance.
Police said the report of the collision came in shortly before 7.45am and it was a damage only collision.
No injuries were reported.