Ambulance and car involved in Lancaster collision

By Michelle Blade
Published 2nd Sep 2025, 09:58 BST
A car and an ambulance were involved in a collision in Lancaster this morning (Tuesday).

A witness said a grey Audi and an ambulance carrying a patient were involved in the collision on Thurnham Street earlier this morning.

A patient could be seen being transferred in a wheelchair from the ambulance involved to another ambulance.

Police said the report of the collision came in shortly before 7.45am and it was a damage only collision.

No injuries were reported.

