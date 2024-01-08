Amber health alert as temperatures set to plummet in Lancaster and Morecambe

UKHSA and the Met Office have issued an amber Cold-Health Alert (CHA) for the North West of England, West Midlands, East Midlands and South West of England until 12pm on Friday January 12.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A Yellow Cold-Health Alert remains for the North East of England, Yorkshire and The Humber, East of England, South East of England and London.

All regions had previously been placed under a yellow alert from 9am on Saturday January 6, with the Met Office forecasting a period of lower-than-average temperatures across this weekend and the coming week.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Under the new CHA system introduced by UKHSA and the Met Office, an amber alert means that cold weather impacts are likely to be felt across the whole health service for an extended period of time, with potential for the whole population to be at risk and where other sectors may also start to observe impacts, indicating a coordinated response is required.

An amber health alert has been issued by the Met Office which is forecasting drops in temperature across the United Kingdom.

Dr Agostinho Sousa, Head of Extreme Events and Health Protection at UKHSA, said: “With the Met Office forecasting drops in temperature across the United Kingdom into next week, it is important "to check in on the wellbeing of those most vulnerable to the cold.

“Cold weather can increase the risks of heart attacks, strokes, and chest infections, so it can have a serious impact on health, particularly for older people and those with pre-existing health conditions.

“Temperatures are expected to turn particularly cold overnight, as we would expect at this time of year.