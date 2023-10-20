Parts of Morecambe have been transformed into 1960s New York ahead of a new musical production.

The cast of Little Shop of Horrors took to the streets of the resort for a photo shoot to promote the show, which is being performed by the Lancaster Red Rose Amateur Operatic and Dramatic Society at the city’s Grand Theatre in November.

The story follows meek shop assistant Seymour Krelborn who works in a flower shop in the rundown area of Skid Row, where he stumbles across a new breed of plant which seems to turn his fortunes around. But Seymour soon discovers that the plant has a terrifying secret!

Photographer Jessie Turton used some of Morecambe’s back alleys and a local florist shop to great effect to recreate Skid Row in atmospheric images of the cast.

She said: “We had to consider the era since the theatre production is set back in the 1960s. We had a lot of fun disguising the modern features of a Morecambe street, everyone getting stuck in to help with the lighting, costume and makeup.

"It was exciting working with the cast to develop their characters visually, and working with the principal cast and crew to capture some additional striking portraits at Robinsons Florists.”

Vanessa Whittle, the show’s director, said “The photo shoot was brilliant for lots of reasons. The pictures are amazing and it was a lot of fun to do, but it also helped the cast members get a better feel for their characters and the sort of place they live their lives. We can’t wait for audiences to come and see the finished product.”

Little Shop of Horrors (rated PG) is being performed at the Grand Theatre, Lancaster from November 7-11. For more information and tickets go to https://lancastergrand.ticketsolve.com/ticketbooth/shows/1173643321

More about Little Shop of Horrors

Meek floral assistant Seymour Krelborn stumbles across a new breed of plant he names Audrey II - after his crush on co-worker Audrey. This R&B-singing carnivore promises unending fame and fortune to the down and out Krelborn as long as he keeps feeding it BLOOD. Over time though, Seymour discovers Audrey II's out-of-this world origins and intent towards global domination.

A deviously delicious Broadway and Hollywood sci-fi smash musical, featuring songs such as Feed Me! and Somewhere that’s Green, Little Shop of Horrors has devoured the hearts of theatre goers for more than 30 years. Howard Ashman and Alan Menken (Disney's The Little Mermaid, Beauty And The Beast, and Aladdin) are the creative geniuses behind what has become one of the most popular shows in the world.

