Alternative and goth ‘macabre’ market coming to Morecambe this weekend

A ‘Macabre Market’ is coming to Morecambe in the autumn.

Morecambe Macabre Market will be held at The Platform on Saturday, September 6, from 12pm to 6pm.

There is space for 35 traders to showcase their weird and wonderful talents, curious and creepy creations and fabulous finds.

Entry is free and there will be a charity raffle.

Some of the best alternative/goth, quirky, weird and wonderful traders will be at the market.

Organisers Crypt Keepers Carnival said: “We are on the lookout for alternative traders for our Macabre Market.

“We are two ghouls from Liverpool and run six events per year across the North West.

"Links to applications can be found on our Facebook page but also on our Instagram Crypt Keepers Carnival and @crpyt.keepers.carnival.

"If anybody would like further information, feel free to send us a message. Applications are open now.

"Places are limited to 35 traders.”

There will also be more macabre markets this year.

The first is in Liverpool on Sunday, May 4, then Blackpool on July 12, Morecambe on September 6, then Liverpool again on Saturday, October 25 and Saturday, December 6.

Visit the Facebook page Crypt Keepers Carnival for more information.