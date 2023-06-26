Almost £5k raised in less than a day for Lancaster family who lost everything in house fire
The fundraiser aims to raise £10,000 to help Andy and Brenda Beaton after their house on Marshaw Road in Lancaster was destroyed by a blaze during the early hours of Sunday (June 25).
The fire is believed to have been caused by an electric bike charger.
A GoFundMe page organised by Kellie Howson said: “Last night Andy and Brenda lost their home and everything they have worked for due to a devastating house fire caused by an electric bike charger, thankfully the family all got out and are ok, but they only have the clothes they were stood in and lost absolutely everything. We are starting this page with their consent so that we can rally round for our own and try help them start again. All funds will be given to the family, please give what you can no matter how big or small and thank you in advance for caring.”
The fundraiser has already raised £4,375.
To donate please visit https://www.gofundme.com/f/andy-and-brenda-beaton
Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service said they went to the scene of the fire on Marshaw Road in Lancaster in the early hours of Sunday morning and were there for two hours.