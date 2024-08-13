Almost 200 assaults committed in Lancaster prison in a year
Violence in prisons across England and Wales has reached a post-coronavirus pandemic high, with the number of assaults behind bars rising by more than a quarter.
The Prison Reform Trust said the figures are a "shameful reflection of just how far safety in our prisons has fallen" and called on the Government to "to restore safety and stability to our jails".
Ministry of Justice figures show there were 190 assaults recorded at Lancaster Farms prison in the year to March – up from at least 126 the year before.
This included 22 assaults on staff, while 161 were prisoner-on-prisoner.
These may not equal the total number of assaults recorded as officers can be assaulted in a prisoner-on-prisoner assault, while some attacks may involve visitors.
Actual figures for 2022-23 may be slightly higher due to how the data was collected.
Nationally, violence surged to a post-pandemic peak of 28,292 incidents over the past year – an increase of 27% from the year before.
Andrea Coomber, chief executive of the Howard League for Penal Reform, said: "Much of the focus of policy has been on the crisis of prison capacity, with the number of available cells at the foremost of people's minds.
"These figures remind us that there is a crisis of human misery behind bars too.
"Exposing people to environments of rising violence and mental distress will do nothing to turn their lives around and away from crime".
Meanwhile, out of the 119 adult prisons in England and Wales, 35 were rated of "concern" and 15 of "serious concern". The number rated of serious concern has increased by six since last year.
Lancaster Farms prison's overall performance was rated as 'good'. However, levels of assault on staff were found to be of concern and a serious concern for prisoner-on-prisoner violence.
Self-harm rates have also hit their highest level since records began, with 73,804 incidents taking place in the 12-month period. This is a rate of one prisoner hurting themselves every seven minutes, the MoJ said.
In Lancaster Farms prison there was an increase in the number of self-harm incidents, from 318 in 2022-23 to 451 in the year to March.