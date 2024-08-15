Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

This October (October 18-25), Lancaster Litfest have put together a showcase of talent – many with northwest connections – to entertain and surprise as the nights draw in and Halloween approaches.

On Friday October 18 Jacqueline Harris’s storytelling event Slowing Down to the Speed of Light (with original music by ’cellist Maja Bugge) explores an adult ADHD diagnosis through a playful and provocative narrative.

On Saturday morning its off to Prince Edward Island to revisit childhood in a fun retelling of Anne of Green Gables by Katherine Woodfine, who brings the story to life for younger readers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In the afternoon, the ever-popular Poetry Double-Bill pairs newcomer Camille Ralphs (After You Were, I Am) and veteran Ian Seed (Night Window).

Lancaster Litfest takes place between October 18 and 25.

There is a fantastic opportunity, too, for the north-west’s poets: they are invited to submit 20 pages of work to the Pamphlet Poetry competition.

Ten poets will be shortlisted to read from their work, and then judges Ian Duhig and Jane Routh will select three poets for pamphlet publication by Litfest and Wayleave Press, with a launch reading at Litfest 2025.

To enter, go to https://litfest.org/pamphlet-poetry/ and share poems with Lancaster Litfest by September 28 2024.

On Saturday evening, Sharon Ruston launches The Notebooks of Humphry Davy – chemist, inventor of the Davy Lamp, and poet.

The next day, Jonathan Healey presents The Blazing World, a new history of the world that emerged from the English Civil War in the turbulent seventeenth century.

Sunday and Monday offer three fantastic fiction events:

*Catriona Ward discusses horror and her new novel Looking Glass Sound with Oliver Langmead

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

*Inés Gregori Labarta talks with Jenn Ashworth about The Three Lives of St Ciarán – stories of hope and salvation in times of darkness and despair

*Celebrated Mexican novelist Guadalupe Nettel discusses online her Booker short-listed novel Still Born that challenges traditional ideas of motherhood.

The next day she gives the 2024 Lancaster International Fiction Lecture (a collaboration with Lancaster University), showing how writers turn the pain of human experience – physical, emotional, psychological – into moments of literary gold.

Finally, there is a unique event on October 25, in partnership with Lancaster Arts, as legendary record producer Joe Boyd comes to the Nuffield Theatre to talk about And the Roots of Rhythm Remain – the history of global music from Tango and Bossa Nova, through Ravi Shankar and the Beatles, to Fela Kuti and the Buena Vista Social Club.

Email [email protected] (subject heading: Joe Boyd) to request the story of your favourite artist, and Joe may pick your request out of a hat and tell that story!

As always, almost all our events will take place both in-person and live online, so that you can choose the experience that suits you best.

Ticket prices (with the exception of the Lancaster Arts event) are being kept low at £5 in person and £3 online.

The Dukes will be providing a festival box office for both Lancaster Litfest venues and online sales.

Book your tickets in person on Moor Lane or by visiting https://dukeslancaster.org/

To find out more about the Litfest Autumn Weekend (October 18-25), please visit https://litfest.org/ or look out for copies of our printed programmes in venues and outlets around Lancaster and Morecambe.