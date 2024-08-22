Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The latest roadworks update in Lancaster has been published on a local community Facebook group.

Totally Local Lancaster said yesterday (Wednesday): “Latest works update:

“Parliament Street - the bus and taxi lane (off Skerton Bridge) has re-opened, alleviating some of the traffic volume on Caton Road

“Caton Road – still down to one lane due to construction works

Temporary red road closed sign.

“Rosemary Lane and St Leonard’s Gate - the utility works have finished

“Dalton Square/East Road – all the utility works have finished

“King Street – still down to one lane between Spring Garden Street and Common Garden Street

“Common Garden Street/Brock Street – minor areas of works continue but nothing that will hinder traffic flow

“With the exception of the works on Caton Road, the works around the city are being carried out by Electricity North West (ENWL). The inconvenience was expected to take four weeks but it appears they are currently running ahead of schedule in most areas.”

Moor Lane, Lancaster is now closed until September 4 and there is a diversion, said the Lancashire County Council roadworks bulletin.

The full length of Moor Lane canal bridge is to be worked on with carriageway resurfacing, waterproofing the bridge deck and resurfacing.