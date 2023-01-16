News you can trust since 1837
Aldi store in Lancaster closes for major refurb

An Aldi store in Lancaster is currently a construction site whilst it undergoes refurbishment.

By Michelle Blade
3 hours ago - 1 min read

Aldi Morecambe Road or Scale Hall Aldi, is fenced off completely and the inside of the store has been gutted.

There is a notice on the fence at the entrance saying ‘Construction site, keep out. Store closed.’

A spokesman for Aldi confirmed a refurbishment was taking place and said they would be sharing dates for reopening and what the refurbishment entails as soon as they can.

Store closed: Aldi Morecambe Road is undergoing a major refurbishment. Picture by Michelle Blade.
