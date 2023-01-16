Aldi store in Lancaster closes for major refurb
An Aldi store in Lancaster is currently a construction site whilst it undergoes refurbishment.
By Michelle Blade
3 hours ago - 1 min read
Aldi Morecambe Road or Scale Hall Aldi, is fenced off completely and the inside of the store has been gutted.
There is a notice on the fence at the entrance saying ‘Construction site, keep out. Store closed.’
A spokesman for Aldi confirmed a refurbishment was taking place and said they would be sharing dates for reopening and what the refurbishment entails as soon as they can.