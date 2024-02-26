News you can trust since 1837
BREAKING

Air raid warning in Ukraine as Morecambe MP visits for second anniversary

Morecambe MP David Morris has visited Ukraine – exactly two years after it was invaded by Russia.
By Michelle Blade
Published 26th Feb 2024, 10:22 GMT
Updated 26th Feb 2024, 10:58 GMT
Morecambe MP David Morris with Speaker of the Ukraine Parliament Ruslan Stefanchuk.Morecambe MP David Morris with Speaker of the Ukraine Parliament Ruslan Stefanchuk.
Morecambe MP David Morris with Speaker of the Ukraine Parliament Ruslan Stefanchuk.

In the 48-hour programme in his role as the UK Delegation Leader to the Council of Europe, he had high level talks with the speaker of the Ukraine Parliament, Ruslan Stefanchu,k and briefings with the military.

Mr Morris also saw first-hand the devastation on a housing estate caused by Putin’s forces.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

He said: “The military chiefs were focused and resolute in their approach in defending their people against Russian aggression, and I have already conveyed this message to both the Defence Secretary and the Prime Minister.

Most Popular
Morecambe MP David Morris in Ukraine for a visit to attend the second anniversary commemorations of the Russia-Ukraine War.Morecambe MP David Morris in Ukraine for a visit to attend the second anniversary commemorations of the Russia-Ukraine War.
Morecambe MP David Morris in Ukraine for a visit to attend the second anniversary commemorations of the Russia-Ukraine War.

"Indeed, £245 million in munitions have been allocated to the Ukraine by the government in the recent few days.

“As I was there, there was an air raid warning. People of Ukraine need our continued support and help and we stand with them. We should not take our freedoms for granted.”

Related topics:David MorrisUkraineMorecambeRussia