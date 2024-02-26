Air raid warning in Ukraine as Morecambe MP visits for second anniversary

Morecambe MP David Morris with Speaker of the Ukraine Parliament Ruslan Stefanchuk.

In the 48-hour programme in his role as the UK Delegation Leader to the Council of Europe, he had high level talks with the speaker of the Ukraine Parliament, Ruslan Stefanchu,k and briefings with the military.

Mr Morris also saw first-hand the devastation on a housing estate caused by Putin’s forces.

He said: “The military chiefs were focused and resolute in their approach in defending their people against Russian aggression, and I have already conveyed this message to both the Defence Secretary and the Prime Minister.

Morecambe MP David Morris in Ukraine for a visit to attend the second anniversary commemorations of the Russia-Ukraine War.

"Indeed, £245 million in munitions have been allocated to the Ukraine by the government in the recent few days.