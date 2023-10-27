Adorable puppy named Pumpkin up for adoption along with 16 other dogs at Lancaster animal shelter in time for Halloween
Animal Care Lancaster is looking for forever homes for 17 dogs currently available for adoption.
By Michelle Blade
Published 27th Oct 2023, 11:45 BST
The dogs currently available for adoption include the adorable Maltese Shih Tzu cross Pumpkin, a male, who is four months old.
If you think you can provide a safe and loving home to one of these adorable animals, visit https://www.animalcare-lancaster.co.uk/ for more detailed descriptions and information on the adoption process.
