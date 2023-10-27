News you can trust since 1837
Adorable puppy named Pumpkin up for adoption along with 16 other dogs at Lancaster animal shelter in time for Halloween

Animal Care Lancaster is looking for forever homes for 17 dogs currently available for adoption.
By Michelle Blade
Published 27th Oct 2023, 11:45 BST

The dogs currently available for adoption include the adorable Maltese Shih Tzu cross Pumpkin, a male, who is four months old.

If you think you can provide a safe and loving home to one of these adorable animals, visit https://www.animalcare-lancaster.co.uk/ for more detailed descriptions and information on the adoption process.

Pumpkin is a Maltese x Shih Tzu , male , four months old.

1. Pumpkin

Pumpkin is a Maltese x Shih Tzu , male , four months old. Photo: Animal Care Lancaster

Obi is a Dachshund x French Bulldog , male , two years old.

2. Obi

Obi is a Dachshund x French Bulldog , male , two years old. Photo: Animal Care Lancaster

Bobby is a Pom x Yorkie , male , two years nine months old.

3. Bobby

Bobby is a Pom x Yorkie , male , two years nine months old. Photo: Animal Care Lancaster

Chompie is a Patterdale cross , male , nine years nine months old.

4. Chompie

Chompie is a Patterdale cross , male , nine years nine months old. Photo: Animal Care Lancaster

