Administrators appointed after Lancaster hotel goes bust will put venue back up for sale

Popular hotel and wedding venue The Mill at Conder Green, has gone into administration citing ‘financial difficulties associated with the pandemic and a reduction in demand.’

Administrators of The Mill at Conder Green have released a statement following the shock closure of the four-star canalside hotel, bar and restaurant.

The Lancaster hotel closed suddenly, leaving couples without a wedding venue at short notice.

People who were due to get married at The Mill say they have lost thousands due to the closure and have been left looking for a replacement venue for their celebrations.

The Mill at Conder Green has gone into administration. Photo: Michelle Blade.

FRP Advisory said in a statement: “Anthony Collier and Steven Williams of FRP Advisory have been appointed as Joint Administrators over The Mill at Conder Green on 18 February 2025.

“The Mill at Conder Green operated as a hotel and events venue in Lancaster which ceased to trade prior to the Administration.

“The venue carried out significant renovations to enhance the hotel and restaurant, however, following completion of the renovations, the Mill was forced to close due to the pandemic. Since then, the

"Mill has encountered further financial difficulties following the impact of the pandemic and a reduction in demand given on-going cost of living pressures.

“The Administrators are now focused on realising value from the assets, namely the property which is being marketed for sale.

“All 12 employees have sadly been made redundant, and the Joint Administrators will support those affected with claims to the Redundancy Payments Service.

“FRP is in the process of contacting customers and other parties who have being affected by the closure.”

Anthony Collier, Joint Administrator and partner at FRP, said: "The Mill at Conder Green is a beautiful property with significant potential, but like many hospitality businesses, has faced considerable challenges in recent years and has subsequently been left in a vulnerable position.”

FRP would encourage those parties affected or any interested parties to contact [email protected] or 0161 833 3344.

The Mill, on Thurnham Mill Lane, was built in around 1740 and is close to a lock serving the Glasson branch of the main Lancaster canalway.

The hotel won Countryside Wedding Venue of the Year at the 2024 Wedding Fayres Lancashire Wedding Awards.