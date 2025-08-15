Actor and quirky 80s pop goddess Toyah bringing her tour to Lancaster

By Michelle Blade
Published 15th Aug 2025, 11:42 BST
Toyah – the High Priestess of Punk and star of cult hit Quadrophenia – will embark on a 49-date spoken word tour next spring.

Her Songs & Stories tour will take in intimate venues across England, Wales, and Scotland, and will be coming to Lancaster Grand on May 15, 2026.

A singer and actor, a TV host and author, a BRIT Award winner and a film star – Toyah has worn many hats during a remarkable career spanning more than 50 years.

Most recently, she was a contestant on the 2024 season of Strictly Come Dancing, partnered with professional dancer Neil Jones.

Actor and quirky 80s pop goddess Toyah will be bringing her tour to Lancaster next year.

She burst on to the scene in 1976 as she forged dual careers as a musician and actress who featured at The National Theatre and London’s Royal Court.

Her role in Quadrophenia made her a household name and soon after she gate-crashed the charts with It’s a Mystery, I Want to be Free, and Thunder in the Mountains, as the album, Anthem, earned a gold disc, and BRIT Award Best Female as well as a BRIT Nomination for British Breakthrough Act.

Acting, presenting, performing, headlining tours, and releasing 23 studio albums continued her unique story and now it’s time to reflect.

With a new book in the offing, Toyah is hitting the road for an extensive UK tour in which she’ll sing favourite hits and tell stories from her remarkable career.

She said: “It will be really exciting for me to look back on my career and share stories with audiences across the country – it will be a very special tour.”

Tickets are on sale at https://www.awaywithmedia.com/tours/toyah

