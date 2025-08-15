Actor and quirky 80s pop goddess Toyah bringing her tour to Lancaster
Her Songs & Stories tour will take in intimate venues across England, Wales, and Scotland, and will be coming to Lancaster Grand on May 15, 2026.
A singer and actor, a TV host and author, a BRIT Award winner and a film star – Toyah has worn many hats during a remarkable career spanning more than 50 years.
Most recently, she was a contestant on the 2024 season of Strictly Come Dancing, partnered with professional dancer Neil Jones.
She burst on to the scene in 1976 as she forged dual careers as a musician and actress who featured at The National Theatre and London’s Royal Court.
Her role in Quadrophenia made her a household name and soon after she gate-crashed the charts with It’s a Mystery, I Want to be Free, and Thunder in the Mountains, as the album, Anthem, earned a gold disc, and BRIT Award Best Female as well as a BRIT Nomination for British Breakthrough Act.
Acting, presenting, performing, headlining tours, and releasing 23 studio albums continued her unique story and now it’s time to reflect.
With a new book in the offing, Toyah is hitting the road for an extensive UK tour in which she’ll sing favourite hits and tell stories from her remarkable career.
She said: “It will be really exciting for me to look back on my career and share stories with audiences across the country – it will be a very special tour.”
Tickets are on sale at https://www.awaywithmedia.com/tours/toyah