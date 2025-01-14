Action to get more empty homes back into use as ‘over 800’ stand vacant across Lancaster

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

More than 800 homes across the Lancaster and Morecambe district are lying empty, according to council estimates, and new action is planned to get them back into use.

A combination of working with and supporting property owners, or enforcement action against problems such as poor maintenance, or increasing council tax based on how long a property has been

empty, could be used to get more properties back in use and discourage them from being left empty.

The Lancaster district has a slightly higher rate of long-term empty homes than the national average, according to a report for Lancaster City Council’s cabinet.

More than 800 homes across the Lancaster and Morecambe district are lying empty. Picture: Robbie MacDonald LDRS.

Now, councillors are being asked to back a new Empty Homes Strategy to get 60 properties back into use every year. Morecambe is a key part of the focus, especially its West End.

In addition to vacant homes contributing to the housing shortage for individuals and families, they can also harm the appearance of wider neighbourhoods, lead to vandalism and harm the values of

other properties, the report states.

City council efforts will focus on key areas like Morecambe’s West End.

It suffers from high vacancy rates, substandard housing and economic challenges, councillors are being told.

Targeted action in areas such as it will improve community well-being, reduce criminal activity and boost local pride, the council believes.

The report for the cabinet states: “Nationally, the prevalence of empty homes has been a growing concern. The government estimates there are over 255,000 long-term empty properties in the UK,

creating a housing challenge amid growing demand.

“Locally, the Lancaster district mirrors this issue, with a slightly higher rate of empty homes than the national average. The city council recognises long-term empty homes as a wasted resource amid a housing crisis and shortage of available homes.”

Based on 2024 figures, approximately 840 homes across the district were classed as long-term empty – vacant for over six months.

The new strategy sets an ‘ambitious target’ to bring 60 homes back into use each year through interventions.

The report adds: “The Empty Homes Strategy outlines an approach to combat the issues, taking proactive steps with home-owners, employing enforcement action when necessary and exploring financial and collaborative solutions to support this work.

“Housing availability remains a challenge in Lancaster. Local policies, such as council tax premiums for empty properties exceeding one year, aim to discourage prolonged vacancies.

"The council has adjusted council tax charges to further-encourage occupancy, introducing higher charges the longer properties remain empty, with up to a 400 per cent premium for properties vacant over 10 years.”

The plan comes as the long-running national New Homes Bonus is expected to end next year.

Launched by the Conservative-Lib Dem government back in 2011, the bonus scheme rewarded councils for increasing the numbers of new homes in their area.

It was based on any extra council tax raised by councils from newly-built homes, conversions of old buildings or bringing long-term empty homes back into use.

However, some critics said the bonus overwhelmingly encouraged new house building by big developers rather than other approaches to improve the housing situation.