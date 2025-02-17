Acclaimed Wirral artist boosts Lancaster Music Co-op campaign
Nationally acclaimed She Drew The Gun had the packed-out crowd at Kanteena in their hands from the get-go with their blend of spoken word, electronics and hip-hop inspired beats.
Wirral artist Louisa Roach and her slick backing band played songs from their latest album, Howl, alongside classics from over their 10-year career.
Support came in the shape of Co-op favourites, dead things and British Birds.
Performing on their biggest stage yet, dead things relished the opportunity to wow the crowd with their heavy riffs and screamo tales of Lancashire crimes of the past.
Chorley based British Birds, meanwhile, brought their trademark jangle anthems packed with energy and catchy hooks.
They even had an 11-year-old fan up on stage to play tambourine with them - she was having such a good time that she stayed on stage until the end of the set.
The special night was Lancaster Music Co-op’s first major fundraiser since it launched a £450,000 appeal late last year to help refurbish the interior of its non-profit rehearsal facility, recording studio and music space on Lodge Street.
The co-op was made homeless in 2018 after the building was deemed unsafe, and although councillors withdrew an eviction order it took years to secure a long-term lease and funding to repair the main building fabric.
While £1.2m was secured from the the government’s Community Ownership Fund, the UK Shared Prosperity Fund, Lancaster’s High Street Heritage Action Zone and Lancaster City Council, another £450,000 is now needed for work inside the building.
But the team remains determined to re-open the facility in what is the co-op’s 40th anniversary year.
Co-op director, Derek Meins, said: “It was a blistering set by She Drew The Gun and the band brought an amazing energy to the venue.
“It was an honour to welcome them to Lancaster and we greatly appreciate them and Kanteena helping us in our fundraising efforts, as well as everyone who came along and enjoyed a night to remember.
“With profits from ticket and t-shirt sales, and donations on the night, we raised more than £800.