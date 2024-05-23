Accident blackspot streets of Morecambe get new funding to make them safer

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Areas of Morecambe which suffer more traffic accidents than the national average are the focus of a new safety initiative.

Recent data has shown that of all the collisions in the Sandylands and West End area, 38% involved a pedestrian or cyclist with more than half of those injured being children.

And the speed limit was exceeded in almost all places in the area, with the worst being Fairfield Road.

In a move to improve the situation, Lancashire County Council has secured funding through the Department for Transport’s Active Travel Fund to help local people to use more sustainable forms of transport and enjoy their neighbourhood.

County Coun Scott Smith is lead member for highways and active travel.

Improvements should also make it easier for people to walk, cycle or wheel for local trips rather than using a car although the West End and Sandylands have a higher than average proportion of households with no access to a car.

Recent surveys have shown that speeding vehicles, poor quality road and pavement surfaces, and vehicles parked on footpaths are currently what prevents residents from walking, cycling or wheeling in their neighbourhood.

"The roads in Morecambe desperately need to be made safer. The limits are flouted and recklessness makes cycling a fearsome activity,” said one resident who took part in a previous consultation.

“You can’t even push a pram on some pavements as they’re so uneven,” said another.

Among options which could be considered are traffic calming measures to reduce rat-running and speeding; improved or new crossing points, particularly on school routes; improvements to the street environment such as planters and parklets, as well as cycle parking facilities.

The next phase of public engagement on the scheme starts on June 4 and runs until July 15. Residents and businesses can get involved at a co-design workshop and can also complete an online survey to help shape the scheme’s design.

Implementation is planned by summer or autumn.

County Coun Scott Smith, lead member for highways and active travel, said: "All road users deserve to be able to travel easily and safely, and we’re delighted to have secured funding from Government to create safer, greener, healthier streets in Sandylands and the West End of Morecambe.

"Our previous engagement sessions were really successful with local people giving us their views about the road safety issues that matter to them. This helped us identify the problems that residents and businesses face in getting from A to B in the West End and Sandylands.

"It won’t be possible to put every idea brought to us into action but it’s really important to us that local residents and businesses are involved in this process from start to finish.”

The co-design workshop takes place at The Venue @ Sandylands in Balmoral Road on June 4. There is no need to book, just turn up at any time between 4 and 6.30pm.

For further details on the scheme or to complete the survey visit www.lancashire.gov.uk/roads-parking-and-travel/active-travel-schemes/sandylands/

