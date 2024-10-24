Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

One of Williamson Park’s historic features could be out of bounds for the foreseeable future.

The Temple Shelter is currently inaccessible as the cobbled pathway which leads up to it has become unsafe, according to Lancaster City Council which owns the park.

“We are in discussion with English Heritage so that we can source the correct cobbles to repair the path using specialist contractors,” a council spokesperson said.

No timeframe has been given for when access to the shelter might be reopened as this depends on the discussions with English Heritage, and the availability of materials and specialist contractors.

Williamson Park Temple Shelter and the Ashton Memorial. Picture by Alex Winson.

Built in the early 1900s, around the same time as the Ashton Memorial, the Temple Shelter was also designed by John Belcher who was responsible for the Butterfly House too. A prominent, London-based architect, he was a founder of the Edwardian Baroque style and was well into his 60s when he worked on Williamson Park.