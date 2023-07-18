A unique experience combining jazz and film comes to Lancaster’s Gregson Centre

Fresh off of a performance at the Manchester International Festival, where they received a standing ovation, as well as a standout show at the Wesley Center in Harrogate, the Michael Cretu trio are bringing their unique blend of contemporary jazz and film projection to Lancaster.

Their music is accessible and electric, with a great Roma feel, and the documentary film, financed by the Arts Council, looks at the Roma contribution to European culture from the time of slavery to present time and international recognition.

The Michael Cretu Trio consists of Ed Barnwell – piano, Myke Wilson – drums, and Michael Cretu – double-bass.

The Michael Cretu trio come to Lancaster's Gregson Centre to launch their new album and perform live alongside a screening of Michael's documentary.

Michael Cretu is an internationally recognised musician and composer, whose family has a long musical tradition dating back to the 17th century.

Edward Barnwell started playing the piano aged three and he began piano lessons at the age of five.

Aged nine, he was awarded a scholarship to study at the Yehudi Menuhin School, one of only four students to be admitted that year.

Myke Wilson is one of the most celebrated UK drummers, he toured extensively US, Japan and Europe. Apart of Michael’s trio, Myke performs regularly with Swing out sisters and Grammy price awarded Leeds singer – Corine Bailey Rae.

The show will be at the Gregson Centre, Lancaster, on July 21 at 9pm.

Tickets are £12 or £10 for concessions.