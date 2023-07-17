The first Sunday Summer of Rewind event took place at the weekend and was a great success.

Summer of Rewind presented by Lancaster BID is a programme of live Sunday entertainment showcasing local talent in Lancaster city centre and bringing summer time vibes to the city.

Every Sunday throughout July and August Lancaster BID will showcase a different three year period from 1973 to 1999 with music from the era.

Singers and dancers performed at the first event to the crowds in Market Square in Lancaster.

There will be a Summer of Rewind event this Sunday and every Sunday following throughout July and August.

Summer of Rewind music event in Market Square, Lancaster. Bush Rush.

Summer of Rewind music event in Market Square, Lancaster. Pictured are twins Annabelle and Emily Parker, both aged seven.

People in deckchairs at the Summer of Rewind music event in Market Square, Lancaster.

Laura Sandham School of Dance perform at the Summer of Rewind music event in Market Square, Lancaster.

