A successful weekend kicks off Lancaster’s Summer of Rewind events

The first Sunday Summer of Rewind event took place at the weekend and was a great success.
By Michelle Blade
Published 17th Jul 2023, 12:40 BST
Updated 17th Jul 2023, 12:40 BST

Summer of Rewind presented by Lancaster BID is a programme of live Sunday entertainment showcasing local talent in Lancaster city centre and bringing summer time vibes to the city.

Every Sunday throughout July and August Lancaster BID will showcase a different three year period from 1973 to 1999 with music from the era.

Singers and dancers performed at the first event to the crowds in Market Square in Lancaster.

There will be a Summer of Rewind event this Sunday and every Sunday following throughout July and August.

Summer of Rewind music event in Market Square, Lancaster. Bush Rush. Picture by Daniel Martino.

1. Summer of Rewind

Summer of Rewind music event in Market Square, Lancaster. Bush Rush. Picture by Daniel Martino. Photo: Daniel Martino

Summer of Rewind music event in Market Square, Lancaster. Pictured are twins Annabelle and Emily Parker, both aged seven. Picture by Daniel Martino.

2. Summer of Rewind

Summer of Rewind music event in Market Square, Lancaster. Pictured are twins Annabelle and Emily Parker, both aged seven. Picture by Daniel Martino. Photo: Daniel Martino

People in deckchairs at the Summer of Rewind music event in Market Square, Lancaster. Picture by Daniel Martino.

3. Summer of Rewind

People in deckchairs at the Summer of Rewind music event in Market Square, Lancaster. Picture by Daniel Martino. Photo: Daniel Martino

Laura Sandham School of Dance perform at the Summer of Rewind music event in Market Square, Lancaster. Picture by Daniel Martino.

4. Summer of Rewind

Laura Sandham School of Dance perform at the Summer of Rewind music event in Market Square, Lancaster. Picture by Daniel Martino. Photo: Daniel Martino

