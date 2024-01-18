News you can trust since 1837
A multimedia show about gambling addiction comes to Lancaster’s The Dukes

Gamble is a glittering, glamorous peek into the spectacular world of online gambling which is coming to The Dukes in Lancaster.
By Michelle Blade
Published 18th Jan 2024, 16:02 GMT
It’s a bittersweet multimedia show about addiction and its effect on families, friends, and communities.

There’s a girl who used to think gambling was all about big wins at the village monthly bingo.

A decade later, the gambling industry is all about online and is bigger than ever!

A multimedia show about addiction comes to The Dukes in Lancaster.A multimedia show about addiction comes to The Dukes in Lancaster.
Without realising it, it’s made its way into the girl’s home, her relationship, her joint account.

Based on a true, personal story and inspired by accounts of industry experts, health professionals, people in recovery, and their loved ones, Gamble is a spangling whirlwind of flashing lights and big wins.

The performance will be Integrated BSL Interpreted and afterwards there will be a post show discussion with Dr Matt Gaskell, Consultant psychologist and head of the NHS Northern Gambling Service.

Gamble is at The Dukes on Thursday, February 15, 7.45pm.

Tickets at https://dukeslancaster.org/whats-on/theatre/gamble

