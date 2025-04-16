A golden ticket to fun: LADOS brings Roald Dahl’s magic to Lancaster Grand

By Michelle Blade
Published 16th Apr 2025, 15:55 BST
Lancaster Amateur Dramatic and Operatic Society (LADOS) is unwrapping a world of pure imagination this May with their spectacular production of Charlie and the Chocolate Factory: The Musical at Lancaster Grand Theatre.

Running from May 6-10, the show promises a “tooth-tickling, tongue-twisting taste of adventure” as audiences follow five lucky golden ticket winners on their whirlwind tour through Willy

Wonka’s fantastical factory.

With a talented cast and an equally dedicated backstage team, this is set to be a treat for the senses and the soul.

LADOS presents Charlie and the Chocolate Factory at Lancaster Grand Theatre.LADOS presents Charlie and the Chocolate Factory at Lancaster Grand Theatre.
The production features classic songs like “The Candy Man,” “I’ve Got a Golden Ticket,” “The Oompa Loompa Song,” and the timeless ballad “Pure Imagination,” guaranteed to stir

nostalgia and delight audiences of all ages.

Taking centre stage as the enigmatic Willy Wonka is Matt Boardman, a schoolteacher at Lancaster Road Primary School in Morecambe.

Off stage, Matt’s Year 3 class has been swept up in the magic of Roald Dahl too.

The children recently hosted a special assembly dressed as characters from the beloved novel and are gearing up for a themed Charlie and the Chocolate Factory Day on May 9 — with their classrooms set to become scenes straight out of the chocolate factory itself.

“This is such a fun show that has everything!” Matt said. “It’s funny, crazy, fast-paced, gentle, compassionate and educational, all at the same time. What’s important is that people know it’s very much for all ages and not just for children — one for the whole family for sure!”

Saturday’s performances on May 10 are already sold out, but there are still tickets available for other dates.

With exciting building and golden tickets flying, this is one theatrical journey you won’t want to miss.

Tickets are available at https://lancastergrand.co.uk/ or the box office tel: 01524 64695 — don’t wait until they’re all gobbled up!

LADOS (Lancaster Amateur Dramatic and Operatic Society) presents Charlie and the Chocolate Factory from May 6-10 at 7.30pm.

